City of Prattville kicks off the Christmas season

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville officially kicks off the Christmas season Thursday.

The city of Prattville held its official tree lighting ceremony Thursday. The 30-foot Christmas tree sits in the center of downtown, which is also the backdrop for Prattville’s Christmas Parade Friday.

Participants in the parade will decorate with the idea of what Christmas means to them: a special Christmas memory, a favorite Christmas carol, or even a favorite Christmas toy. The parade starts at 7 p.m.

Prattville is once again excited to have an “ice” skating rink added to the list of fun holiday activities this year! Enjoy ice skating with your family and friends on the banks of Autauga Creek under the lights of Heritage Park. The cost is $5 per person for 30 minutes and includes skates.

For more information about these events, contact the Special Events Office at 334/595-0854 or visit the website at www.prattvilleal.gov.

