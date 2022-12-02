Advertise
Financial aid available to help Alabamians with winter power bills

If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP are now open, and the state just got millions of dollars to help people in need.(WBRC)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Colder temperatures mean higher wintertime heating bills, but a federal program can help Alabamians stay warm and save money. The state received nearly $98 million this year to do so.

“We pay the bills once each season,. That would be in the heating season from October to April,” said Benjamin Jones with Montgomery Community Action Agency.

The money is for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Montgomery Community Action Agency is one of the 18 agencies that help enroll families, and they help cover more than power bills.

“If somebody has their utilities disconnected, we’re trying to get them back on because of course it’s getting cold,” said Jones.

To qualify, your household income can’t exceed 150% of the federally established poverty level. But If you don’t qualify for the program, one suggestion from Alabama Power is to seal cracks to the outside of your home, which will help keep your heat in.

“That produced immediate benefits, not only on the comfort level of their home, but on the energy savings as well,” said Mike Jordan with Alabama Power.

The company supports payment assistance programs like Project Share and the Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund because there is always a need for help.

“I would say that the need is constant throughout the year, which is why that we are constantly working with customers,” said Jordan

Some wish they could help even more Alabamians.

“There are a number of people who fall just outside of that poverty guideline, but they still need help,” said Jones.

You can find more information about LIHEAP through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

