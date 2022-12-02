First Alert: A few low rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quiet day is on the way today before some low-end rain chances return beginning tomorrow. It’s cold again this morning in the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the upper 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight won’t be nearly as cold with overnight lows in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. Things will change starting this weekend as more cloud cover and some showers enter the forecast...

A few showers are possible over the next several days, especially Saturday and again Monday/Monday night. (WSFA 12 News)

It will not rain every day between Saturday and Tuesday, but there will be a few hit-or-miss showers in the mix. This is especially true for Saturday and Monday/Monday night. This is when the chance of showers is highest around 30-40%. The chance of rain is at or below 20% every other day and night over the next week.

In fact, rain chances are currently at 0% for next Wednesday and Thursday as confidence is higher in it being completely dry those two days.

Even when the rain chance is a little higher there will be plenty of dry time mixed in. We simply suggest at least incorporating the chance of showers into your plans Saturday and again Monday/Monday night. No severe weather or widespread heavy rain are in the forecast so that’s at least a plus!

Temperatures rise back up into the 70s next week. (WSFA 12 News)

When it’s not raining it will be mostly cloudy...not a whole bunch of sun through next Tuesday. More sunshine does appear by next Wednesday! Temperatures will be in the lower 70s tomorrow and the lower to middle 60s Sunday and Monday. Highs will rise back well into the 70s each afternoon starting Tuesday.

Colder air should settle in at some point next weekend with highs and overnight lows coming back down. There is some disagreement on exactly when the colder air moves in, but it will happen at some point around December 10th give or take.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.