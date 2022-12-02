Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: A few low rain chances

This weekend into early next week will bring a few opportunities for passing showers
A few showers possible between Saturday and Tuesday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quiet day is on the way today before some low-end rain chances return beginning tomorrow. It’s cold again this morning in the upper 30s with plenty of sunshine. Highs will warm into the upper 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tonight won’t be nearly as cold with overnight lows in the lower 50s under partly cloudy skies. Things will change starting this weekend as more cloud cover and some showers enter the forecast...

A few showers are possible over the next several days, especially Saturday and again...
A few showers are possible over the next several days, especially Saturday and again Monday/Monday night.(WSFA 12 News)

It will not rain every day between Saturday and Tuesday, but there will be a few hit-or-miss showers in the mix. This is especially true for Saturday and Monday/Monday night. This is when the chance of showers is highest around 30-40%. The chance of rain is at or below 20% every other day and night over the next week.

In fact, rain chances are currently at 0% for next Wednesday and Thursday as confidence is higher in it being completely dry those two days.

Even when the rain chance is a little higher there will be plenty of dry time mixed in. We simply suggest at least incorporating the chance of showers into your plans Saturday and again Monday/Monday night. No severe weather or widespread heavy rain are in the forecast so that’s at least a plus!

Temperatures rise back up into the 70s next week.
Temperatures rise back up into the 70s next week.(WSFA 12 News)

When it’s not raining it will be mostly cloudy...not a whole bunch of sun through next Tuesday. More sunshine does appear by next Wednesday! Temperatures will be in the lower 70s tomorrow and the lower to middle 60s Sunday and Monday. Highs will rise back well into the 70s each afternoon starting Tuesday.

Colder air should settle in at some point next weekend with highs and overnight lows coming back down. There is some disagreement on exactly when the colder air moves in, but it will happen at some point around December 10th give or take.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase
Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson after a fire was set at a six-unit housing...
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
Ex-Montgomery doctor sentenced in federal pill mill case
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Highway identified
A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS: 8 tornadoes confirmed across central Alabama

Latest News

A few showers possible between Saturday and Tuesday
A few showers possible between Saturday and Tuesday
Josh's Thursday night forecast
Josh's Thursday night forecast
Josh's Thursday evening forecast
Josh's Thursday evening forecast
First Alert 12
First Alert: Dry Friday ahead of weekend showers