Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ‘Tis the season, and the decorating is getting into full swing! That includes the Alabama Capitol, where the official State Christmas Tree was delivered Monday afternoon.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the nearly 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Fitzpatrick, Alabama, is the largest yet during her administration. The trees usually stand about 35 feet tall.

The cedar will be displayed on the front steps of the Capitol, overlooking historic Dexter Avenue. While crews installed the tree on its stand Monday, the decorating process happened throughout the week.

[PHOTOS of the tree’s arrival]

The tree boasts 38,000 lights, 67 stars representing each of the state’s counties and handmade ornaments from the Garden Club of Alabama. Each handcrafted decoration reflects the theme of “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

The official lighting of the state tree will take place Friday evening. Joining the governor will be the Commander and President of the Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base Lt. General Andrea Tullos, Auburn University SGA President Jake Haston, Garden Club of Alabama officials and other community leaders.

Another special guest from the North Pole is also anticipated to wear a red suit.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., with musical performances by the 151st Army National Guard Band beginning at 5 p.m. The governor will flip the switch at 6 p.m.

“Growing up, Christmas was about coming together with your loved ones to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Ivey said. “This time of year serves as a great reminder of the spirit of hope, joy, love and thankfulness that we should all exhibit in our day-to-day lives. With our freedoms protected by our service men and women and veterans, our safety provided to us by law enforcement and our days kept moving by our everyday heroes, like teachers and nurses, we truly have plenty to be thankful for this season. I look forward to gathering together on Friday and wishing all Alabamians a very Merry Christmas as we light this tree.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Marquis McKiethen, Jon-Derius Scott and Kallisa Mendenhall are each charged with...
3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase
Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson after a fire was set at a six-unit housing...
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
Ex-Montgomery doctor sentenced in federal pill mill case
Drone video shows the tornado devastation over the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
Name of mother, son killed in Flatwood tornado released
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Highway identified

Latest News

Dr. Charlotte Morris will be inaugurated as Tuskegee University’s ninth president on Dec. 3,...
Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday
Lonnie Mitchell, 36, was sentenced to 60 years in prison and will be required to pay nearly $1...
Montgomery man sentenced to prison for sex trafficking of 5 victims
If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Financial aid available to help Alabamians with winter power bills
If you’re planning on traveling Interstate 65 through Lowndes or Butler counties, you’ll need...
ALDOT projects will include some I-65 lane closures starting Saturday
Cumulus Radio holding 48-hour toy drive at Brewbaker Motors
Cumulus Radio holding 48-hour toy drive at Brewbaker Motors