MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ‘Tis the season, and the decorating is getting into full swing! That includes the Alabama Capitol, where the official State Christmas Tree was delivered Monday afternoon.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the nearly 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Fitzpatrick, Alabama, is the largest yet during her administration. The trees usually stand about 35 feet tall.

The cedar will be displayed on the front steps of the Capitol, overlooking historic Dexter Avenue. While crews installed the tree on its stand Monday, the decorating process happened throughout the week.

[PHOTOS of the tree’s arrival]

The tree boasts 38,000 lights, 67 stars representing each of the state’s counties and handmade ornaments from the Garden Club of Alabama. Each handcrafted decoration reflects the theme of “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

The official lighting of the state tree will take place Friday evening. Joining the governor will be the Commander and President of the Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base Lt. General Andrea Tullos, Auburn University SGA President Jake Haston, Garden Club of Alabama officials and other community leaders.

Another special guest from the North Pole is also anticipated to wear a red suit.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m., with musical performances by the 151st Army National Guard Band beginning at 5 p.m. The governor will flip the switch at 6 p.m.

“Growing up, Christmas was about coming together with your loved ones to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Ivey said. “This time of year serves as a great reminder of the spirit of hope, joy, love and thankfulness that we should all exhibit in our day-to-day lives. With our freedoms protected by our service men and women and veterans, our safety provided to us by law enforcement and our days kept moving by our everyday heroes, like teachers and nurses, we truly have plenty to be thankful for this season. I look forward to gathering together on Friday and wishing all Alabamians a very Merry Christmas as we light this tree.”

