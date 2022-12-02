‘It hurts our hearts’: Flatwood hopes fundraiser can rebuild community center

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For years, the Flatwood Community Center served as a social hub for family reunions, birthday parties and memorable gatherings. But what was once the heartbeat of the community is now a pile of rubble after an EF-2 tornado tore through the neighborhood Wednesday.

“I live real close to the community center and to see it like this is very hurtful,” said Flatwood Resident Dante McGhee.

Like many others in the neighborhood, this building was like a second home to McGhee. He grew up attending summer camp there and used to play pickup basketball games with other kids in the neighborhood at the outdoor court. He even held his graduation party there.

“There’s a lot of fond memories in there and so it hurts, it hurts our hearts as a community, not just me, but the older people that use it a lot more too,” McGhee said.

The elderly would frequently walk around the track behind the community center, and would get together to sew quilts. Just this month they had plans to hold a holiday luncheon.

“I just can’t believe what’s happened behind me,” said Flatwood community resident Chenita Stanley. “But you know it’s god’s will and from what I hear, they’re going to rebuild.”

Leaders with the Montgomery County Commission and River Region United Way are raising funds to build a brand new community center and restore other areas of the neighborhood that were torn apart.

If you would like to give, text FLATWOOD to 41444 or scan the QR Code below.

Scan to help out the Flatwood community (Source: River Region United Way)

River Region United Way CEO Jannah Bailey says they are determined to rebuild the community center bigger and better.

“We have taken the position to raise funds that will be designated specifically for the Flatwood Community,” Bailey said. “Every single dime is going to matter to these families out here. They need housing, the community center as you see is completely destroyed, and we want to ensure just this community is built bigger and better.”

Until it’s rebuilt, those who live in the community will reflect on the many memories they had there, as it has brought so many people together.

“We’re gonna miss this community center. Gathering, laughing, and talking,” resident Bettie McKinney said. “I’m 75 years old and you know I enjoy being out here walking.”

“It’s great that they’ll rebuild it and it can be better than it was so we can build a lot more memories for future generations to come,” McGhee said.

Leaders did not give a timeline to when they hope to have the new community center complete. They do hope to build it strong enough to withstand any kind of severe weather. With any additional funds they also want to build storm shelters for the neighborhood.

