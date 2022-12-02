Advertise
LGBTQ+ rights, free speech clash in Supreme Court case over same-sex wedding websites

Group photo of the current Supreme Court
Group photo of the current Supreme Court(DC Bureau)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Back in 2017, A gay couple filed a complaint against a Colorado cake shop after they refused to make them a wedding cake. The owner said it was against his religious beliefs to support same-sex couples, and the case made it all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Amanda Shanor, who worked on the case explains.

“Everybody thought they were going to rule for the baker and create new law and change the rules and say, actually, no, you do have an exemption not to sell a cake to a gay couple,” said Shanor.

But that’s not what happened - The Court ultimately decided that the cake shop owner had discriminated against the couple, which is a violation of the law.

Fast forward to now:

An almost identical case is back on the docket. But this time, there’s a new, more conservative bench.

“This court is maybe significantly more aggressive, maybe activist than maybe even some people expected,” said Shanor.

By taking up high-profile cases like the overturning of Roe V. Wade, Affirmative Action, and now this, Shanor fears many other protections could be opened up to interpretation.

“If the court writes a very broad opinion - It could it have the potential, I mean, quite honestly, to eviscerate a bunch of civil rights and anti-discrimination laws.”

Kristen Waggoner, an attorney for the website designer said in a statement quote, “Colorado has weaponized its law to silence speech it disagrees with, to compel speech it approves of, and to punish anyone who dares to dissent.”

The justices will hear oral arguments on Monday, with a formal opinion expected in June.

