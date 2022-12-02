Montgomery community marches to commemorate legacy of Rosa Parks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery community marched in the footsteps of history Thursday night. St. Paul AME Church helped organize a unity walk to honor their hometown hero, Rosa Parks.

“We feel that it’s incumbent upon us, as her church family, to make sure that her legacy continues and that the community keep learning from the values and the virtues that she bestowed,” said Agnes Lover, pastor of St. Paul AME Church.

#HappeningNow Marchers parade throughout the streets of the Capital City for Rosa Parks Day. It has been 67 years since the Montgomery Bus Boycott. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/S8mTGBp8rK — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) December 1, 2022

In 1955, Parks was arrested after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery bus.

It was a pivotal moment that sparked the Montgomery bus boycott, a 13-month protest organized by the Montgomery Improvement Association, now considered the first major campaign of the civil rights movement.

After taking to the streets, folks gathered at the church that Parks once called home.

A service is being held at St. Paul AME Church, Rosa Parks’ home church in Montgomery, on this Rosa Parks Day. @wsfa12news pic.twitter.com/3F73UTQGEl — Brady Talbert (@BradyTalbert) December 2, 2022

“I believe it was her faith that allowed her to sit that day on December the first,” Lover said. “Personally, I feel that I am Rosa Parks’ pastor as well.”

Attendees believe Parks took a seat so they can take a stand.

Attorney Bryan Stevenson with the Equal Justice Initiative said the push for racial equality continues today, and it begins at home.

“Montgomery is a city that really reflects the story of America,” Stevenson said. “When Montgomery stands up to inequality and injustice, America has followed historically.”

It is a city that has changed history before, that he believes can do it again.

The Equal Justice Initiative continues the fight through taking on unfair sentencing cases and clearing the names of innocent death row prisoners.

