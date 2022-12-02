Advertise
Name of mother, son killed in Flatwood tornado released

Drone video shows the tornado devastation over the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The names have been released of the mother and son killed when an EF-2 tornado made its way through the community of Flatwood.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office, Chiquita Broadnax and 8-year-old Ced’Darius Tell were killed. The father, Cedric Lamar Tell, remains in the hospital.

Recovery efforts in the Flatwood community continue. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to remain out of the area.

“We are encouraging our citizens to stay out of the area, if you don’t live in that area, because it’s still a lot of debris that’s on the ground, a lot of trees that have to be cut down, power that has to be restored,” Capt. Trent Beasley said.

Leaders with the Montgomery County Commission and River Region United Way are raising funds to build a brand new community center and restore other areas of the neighborhood that were torn apart.

If you would like to give, text FLATWOOD to 41444.

The National Weather Service rated Wednesday’s tornado that touched down in Flatwood had winds as strong as 120 mph, was about 650 yards wide and was on the ground for almost 10 miles.

NWS is still surveying areas but estimates nearly 30 tornadoes touched down across the state. Other parts of the WSFA 12 News viewing area also reported storm damage.

