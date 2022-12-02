Police seek answers in 2021 White Hall homicide

WHITE HALL, Ala. (WSFA) - The White Hall Police Department and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office need help from the public with information that can lead to an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation.

Markeazz Umbray Holcombe, 23, was found shot to death in his mother’s 2012 Honda Accord in Jan. 2021 on Highway 80 in White Hall near Sadie Drive.

Markeazz Holcombe, 23, was found shot to death in Lowndes County in Jan. 2021 (Central Alabama Crimestoppers)

White Hall Police Chief Alvetta Coates said law enforcement has no leads on the investigation to identify a suspect, so they are asking people with information to come forward.

“I think that a lot of them have information but they are afraid to come forward,” Coates said. “They might be afraid something might happen to them.”

Police have identified Javious Thomas, 25, as a person of interest in the investigation. Police say Thomas was last seen with Holcombe on the night of the homicide. He is wanted for questioning only and is not considered a suspect at this time.

Javious Thomas, 25, wanted for questioning by Lowndes County Sheriff's Office (WSFA 12 News)

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is asking anyone with information on the investigation or the whereabouts of Thomas to come forward by calling 215-STOP (7867).

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for any information leading to an arrest.

#WANTED: White Hall Police Department and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department are searching for Javious Thomas, 25 to be brought in for questioning regarding a 2021 murder investigation.



