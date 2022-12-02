Advertise
Prattville kicks off the Christmas season, parade Friday night

By Bethany Davis
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The City of Prattville officially kicks off the Christmas season Thursday.

The city of Prattville held its official tree lighting ceremony Thursday. The 30-foot Christmas tree sits in the center of downtown, which is also the backdrop for Prattville’s Christmas Parade Friday.

Participants in the parade will decorate with the idea of what Christmas means to them: a special Christmas memory, a favorite Christmas carol, or even a favorite Christmas toy. The parade starts at 7 p.m.

This year’s parade grand marshal is Andrea Armstrong, a native of Prattville who has traveled the world to become a world champion in women’s weightlifting! She was the focus of a WSFA 12 News County Road 12 segment in November.

Prattville's 2022 Christmas Parade Grand Marshal is world champion women's weightlifter Andrea...
Prattville is once again excited to have an “ice” skating rink added to the list of fun holiday activities this year! Enjoy ice skating with your family and friends on the banks of Autauga Creek under the lights of Heritage Park. The cost is $5 per person for 30 minutes and includes skates.

For more information about these events, contact the Special Events Office at 334/595-0854 or visit the website at www.prattvilleal.gov.

