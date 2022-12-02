Surprise filing stuns Pastor Glasgow’s guilty plea plans

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan pastor Kenneth Glasgow planned to plead guilty to drug and other charges on Thursday, but his hearing was scrubbed after two women intervened in his case, apparently without his knowledge.

In their federal court filing, former Dothan residents Ruth Page-Nelson and Andrea Eggleston Mayo listed rambling corruption allegations that name state, local, and federal officials. along with attorneys and law enforcement agencies.

That document claims Glasgow has been unfairly targeted because of his passionate stand against government corruption and prison conditions.

Page-Nelson and Mayo also want all criminal sentencing hearings in Alabama put on hold until there is an independent investigation into inhumane conditions at all state prisons.

But that seems odd since Glasgow’s cases are in U.S. District Court and his sentence, if any, would be served in federal prison.

Glasgow’s attorney, Derek Yarbrough, told WTVY News 4 that Glasgow denied knowledge of the intervention, noting he had already agreed to plead guilty.

“We’re going to study the document (the two women) filed and decide the appropriate step we should take,” Yarbrough said.

Glasgow faces drug conspiracy charges, and the Department of Justice also alleges that he filed false income tax returns and falsified documents to receive government disability benefits.

DOJ had no comment.

Page-Nelson is a former unsuccessful Dothan mayoral, Alabama lieutenant governor, and U.S. Senate candidate.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.