Woman charged in Montgomery arson case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a blaze that broke out at a six-unit residential building Thursday morning.

Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Gibbs Circle and authorities with the Montgomery Bureau of Investigation set out to determine the cause.

On scene, firefighters noted that they’d responded to the same address regarding several fires in recent weeks.

Investigators say the occupant, identified as Ashley Phillips, had set “multiple fires” at the residence, as well as at her mother’s nearby home.

Montgomery police held Phillips at the scene until she could be taken to MFR headquarters to be interviewed.

During the interview, investigators noted that Phillips admitted to setting all of the fires to keep warm because her power had been disconnected.

Phillips is being held on a $60,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.