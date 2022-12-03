Advertise
1 dead in Opelika shooting; suspect sought

Anthony Ashford, 44, is wanted for murder in Opelika.
Anthony Ashford, 44, is wanted for murder in Opelika.(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An overnight shooting in Opelika has left one person dead. Now, police are looking for the suspected killer.

Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they say a male was found with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

Authorities said an investigation revealed the murder suspect as Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika.

Anyone with information on Ashford’s whereabouts is asked to contact Opelika police at 334-705-5260 or the agency’s secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

