Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured.

Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Marquis McKiethen, Jon-Derius Scott and Kallisa Mendenhall are each charged with...
3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase
Two suspects in a Prattville daycare child abuse investigation have been convicted. They...
2 women convicted for Prattville daycare child abuse; trial set for third
Drone video shows the tornado devastation over the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
Name of mother, son killed in Flatwood tornado released
Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson after a fire was set at a six-unit housing...
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

File image
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash
The Andalusia Bulldogs pose with their state championship trophy for the first time in 45 years!
Andalusia wins first football championship in 45 years
Christmas in Candyland
Christmas in Candyland returns to Andalusia
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed flipped the switch on the zoo's lights, marking the official start...
Montgomery Zoo transforms into winter wonderland for annual lights festival