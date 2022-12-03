1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man injured.
Law enforcement officials said units responded to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road just after 6:30 a.m. Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
