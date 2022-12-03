Advertise
ADPH says flu has killed 13 people this season, including 3 children

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The flu has now killed more than a dozen people in Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says ten adults and three children have died from the flu this season.

District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield couldn’t say where in the state these deaths happened, but he said the flu is running rampant in every corner of the state and impacting every age group.

He said shortages of antivirals, like Tamiflu, are compounding the problem in some areas.

That’s why he, and other health care experts, are beating the drum to keep your hands washed, stay home when you’re sick, and get a flu shot even if you’ve already been sick with the flu.

“There can be multiple strains of the flu that circulate in a particular year. Just because you’ve had the flu doesn’t mean you’re protected for this year. So, I would recommend that everybody who hasn’t had it do that and continue to watch this virus,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

He added that it takes a couple of weeks for your body to reach an optimal immune response, which is why now’s a good time to get a flu shot before gathering with your family and friends for the holidays and other end of the year celebrations.

