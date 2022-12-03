Alabama’s official 2022 State Christmas Tree now illuminated at Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - ‘Tis the season, and the decorating is getting into full swing! That includes the Alabama Capitol, where the official State Christmas Tree was delivered Monday afternoon and illuminated in a ceremony Friday night.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says the nearly 40-foot Eastern Red Cedar from Fitzpatrick, Alabama, is the largest yet during her administration. The trees usually stand about 35 feet tall.

The Alabama State Christmas Tree is illuminated at the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2022. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The cedar will be displayed on the front steps of the Capitol, overlooking historic Dexter Avenue, throughout the season.

[PHOTOS of the tree’s arrival]

The tree boasts 38,000 lights, 67 stars representing each of the state’s counties and handmade ornaments from the Garden Club of Alabama. Each handcrafted decoration reflects the theme of “Every Light a Prayer for Peace.”

The official lighting of the state tree happened Friday evening with the governor being joined by the Commander and President of the Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base Lt. General Andrea Tullos, Auburn University SGA President Jake Haston, Garden Club of Alabama officials and other community leaders.

There were also musical performances by the 151st Army National Guard Band before the governor flipped the switch just before 6 p.m.

“Growing up, Christmas was about coming together with your loved ones to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Ivey said. “This time of year serves as a great reminder of the spirit of hope, joy, love and thankfulness that we should all exhibit in our day-to-day lives. With our freedoms protected by our service men and women and veterans, our safety provided to us by law enforcement and our days kept moving by our everyday heroes, like teachers and nurses, we truly have plenty to be thankful for this season. I look forward to gathering together on Friday and wishing all Alabamians a very Merry Christmas as we light this tree.”

