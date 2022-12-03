Andalusia wins first football championship in 45 years

ANDALUSIA Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Bulldogs are celebrating a huge win in the AHSAA Super 7 State Championships, taking down Cherokee County for the 4A championship win.

”This has been something 45 years in the making,” said Bulldogs head coach Trent Taylor. “1977 was last time we won a state championship, but I can’t say enough about this group. Several people have asked over the last couple of weeks and I think it’s just their mental toughness.”

Andalusia led 14-7 at the half and then came out and increased their lead with touchdowns from Dorian Crittenden to 21 and then 28.

“This is the biggest game I’ve ever played in,” Crittenden said.

“I’m just glad that we got a chance to do something that everybody else wanted to do, and we always had the community behind our back while we was doing it,” said wide receiver Kaden Denson.

“They have done a really good job this year coaching us and coaching us up,” said defensive lineman Cameron Johnson, who said it meant a lot for him to get to experience the moment with his teammates and coaches.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.