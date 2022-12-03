Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Andalusia wins first football championship in 45 years

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Bulldogs are celebrating a huge win in the AHSAA Super 7 State Championships, taking down Cherokee County for the 4A championship win.

”This has been something 45 years in the making,” said Bulldogs head coach Trent Taylor. “1977 was last time we won a state championship, but I can’t say enough about this group. Several people have asked over the last couple of weeks and I think it’s just their mental toughness.”

Andalusia led 14-7 at the half and then came out and increased their lead with touchdowns from Dorian Crittenden to 21 and then 28.

“This is the biggest game I’ve ever played in,” Crittenden said.

“I’m just glad that we got a chance to do something that everybody else wanted to do, and we always had the community behind our back while we was doing it,” said wide receiver Kaden Denson.

“They have done a really good job this year coaching us and coaching us up,” said defensive lineman Cameron Johnson, who said it meant a lot for him to get to experience the moment with his teammates and coaches.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Marquis McKiethen, Jon-Derius Scott and Kallisa Mendenhall are each charged with...
3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase
Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson after a fire was set at a six-unit housing...
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
Ex-Montgomery doctor sentenced in federal pill mill case
Drone video shows the tornado devastation over the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
Name of mother, son killed in Flatwood tornado released
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Highway identified

Latest News

Andalusia claims first state football title in 45 years
Andalusia claims first state football title in 45 years
St. James Trojans head coach Jimmy Perry holds the school's first state football championship...
St. James Trojans savor first ever football championship
St. James head coach talks state title win
St. James head coach talks state title win
St. James wins first football state title
St. James wins first football state title