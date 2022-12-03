Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight.

According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released amid the investigation.

