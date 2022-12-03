Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle overnight.

According to police, shortly after midnight, units responded to the 800 block of Martha Street, which is near Herron Street and Interstate 65 South. Authorities said an adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released amid the investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Marquis McKiethen, Jon-Derius Scott and Kallisa Mendenhall are each charged with...
3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase
Two suspects in a Prattville daycare child abuse investigation have been convicted. They...
2 women convicted for Prattville daycare child abuse; trial set for third
Drone video shows the tornado devastation over the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
Name of mother, son killed in Flatwood tornado released
Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson after a fire was set at a six-unit housing...
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Imagen ilustrativa
1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting
The Andalusia Bulldogs pose with their state championship trophy for the first time in 45 years!
Andalusia wins first football championship in 45 years
Christmas in Candyland
Christmas in Candyland returns to Andalusia
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed flipped the switch on the zoo's lights, marking the official start...
Montgomery Zoo transforms into winter wonderland for annual lights festival