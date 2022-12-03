Disaster relief fund provides help to Elmore County tornado victims

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County residents are still cleaning up from Wednesday’s storms that brought tornado damage to several communities. Now, they’re getting help from a decade-old fund that comes to the rescue in times of emergency.

The Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund was set up in 2011 by residents of the community to help their neighbors. To date, more than $400,000 have been raised and given directly to hundreds of families in need of direct aid.

The fund is once again being activated, this time to help those in areas like Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka, as well as residents in Tallassee, who took the brunt of the damage.

To give to the fund you can visit the online donation portal, which is partnered with the Central Alabama Community Foundation.

You can also make out a check to “Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund” and mail it to P.O. Box 1060, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092.

Those who would like to donate in person can do so by depositing the checks at any of the six branches of the First Community Bank of Central Alabama.

If you were an Elmore County resident impacted by the storms, you can make an application by email to disasterrelief@elmoreco.org or by mailing the application to P.O. Box 1060, Wetumpka, AL 36092.

