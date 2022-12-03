Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Disaster relief fund provides help to Elmore County tornado victims

The Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund is raising money to support those affected by...
The Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund is raising money to support those affected by Wednesday's tornadoes.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Elmore County residents are still cleaning up from Wednesday’s storms that brought tornado damage to several communities. Now, they’re getting help from a decade-old fund that comes to the rescue in times of emergency.

The Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund was set up in 2011 by residents of the community to help their neighbors. To date, more than $400,000 have been raised and given directly to hundreds of families in need of direct aid.

The fund is once again being activated, this time to help those in areas like Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road in Wetumpka, as well as residents in Tallassee, who took the brunt of the damage.

To give to the fund you can visit the online donation portal, which is partnered with the Central Alabama Community Foundation.

You can also make out a check to “Elmore County Disaster Relief Fund” and mail it to P.O. Box 1060, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092.

Those who would like to donate in person can do so by depositing the checks at any of the six branches of the First Community Bank of Central Alabama.

If you were an Elmore County resident impacted by the storms, you can make an application by email to disasterrelief@elmoreco.org or by mailing the application to P.O. Box 1060, Wetumpka, AL 36092.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Marquis McKiethen, Jon-Derius Scott and Kallisa Mendenhall are each charged with...
3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase
Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson after a fire was set at a six-unit housing...
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
Ex-Montgomery doctor sentenced in federal pill mill case
Drone video shows the tornado devastation over the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
Name of mother, son killed in Flatwood tornado released
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Montgomery Wednesday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Highway identified

Latest News

If you need help heating your home this winter, applications for the Low-income Home Energy...
Financial aid available to help Alabamians with winter heating bills
Dr. Charlotte Morris will be inaugurated as Tuskegee University’s ninth president on Dec. 3,...
Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday
Randy Lamar Lewis
Attempted murder suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting found in Wisconsin
Cartoon characters at Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland
Cartoon characters at Andalusia's Christmas in Candyland