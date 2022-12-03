First Alert: Tracking rain chances & warming temperatures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cold front rolled into Central Alabama, increasing clouds and bringing rain to the area. Showers will push into South Alabama through this evening, diminishing in coverage by tonight.

Skies will be mainly cloudy overnight with low temperatures hovering in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be light to calm.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as the cold front we tracked on Saturday stalls to our south along the Gulf Coast region. Afternoon highs will warm into the 60s with northwest winds around 5 mph. Clouds will thicken through Sunday night with a shower or two possible. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s along with light to calm winds.

We track our next weather system as we move through the day Monday. The stalled boundary to our south will lift north as a warm front. Showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and linger through Monday night. Highs will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s under mainly cloudy skies. Lows will stay mild near 60 degrees with cloudy skies.

A shower or two will stick around the area through the morning on Tuesday, clearing out by the afternoon. Clouds will go from mostly cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Behind the warm front will be much warmer temperatures. Highs Tuesday will climb into the 70s with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. A shower or two is possible, but most locations will remain dry during mid-week, this is thanks to a boundary stalling to our north. Highs will hover in the middle to upper 70s with a few locations reaching near 80 degrees. Lows will hover right around 60 through midweek.

The stalled boundary we are tracking midweek, will slowly sink south towards Central Alabama by the end of the week. That brings a tad better chance for rain Friday. Expect pockets of isolated showers with mainly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Long range forecast models expect the boundary to move south of the region by the start of next weekend. That will limit rain chances across the area and cause temperatures to dip slightly for Saturday, with highs cool into the 60s.

