Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Jonathan the tortoise, world’s oldest land animal, celebrating 190th birthday

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday. (Source: St. Helena Government)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s oldest land animal is getting a series of commemorative stamps to mark its 190th birthday.

Officials on the South Atlantic Island of St. Helena made the stamps for Jonathan -- a giant tortoise.

Jonathan is also the face of St. Helena’s 5-cent coin.

According to Guinness World Records, Jonathan the tortoise is the oldest chelonian to ever live. He is believed to have been born around 1832.

The famous turtle was brought to St. Helena from Seychelles in 1882.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Marquis McKiethen, Jon-Derius Scott and Kallisa Mendenhall are each charged with...
3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase
Two suspects in a Prattville daycare child abuse investigation have been convicted. They...
2 women convicted for Prattville daycare child abuse; trial set for third
Drone video shows the tornado devastation over the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
Name of mother, son killed in Flatwood tornado released
Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson after a fire was set at a six-unit housing...
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

Officials on the South Atlantic island St. Helena say they are celebrating Jonathan the...
Jonathan the tortoise's 190th birthday
New and Used Vehicle Prices
Car dealer discusses auto sales, interest rates
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin of the United States...
US eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to the Netherlands
Ohio officials say a man found a decomposing body in the basement of a home recently purchased.
Man finds body of previous homeowner in basement after purchasing house, officials say