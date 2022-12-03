Advertise
Man charged in Millbrook ‘sexual violence’ case

Kendrick Rogers is facing multiple charges, including sexual torture and domestic violence.
Kendrick Rogers is facing multiple charges, including sexual torture and domestic violence.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have arrested a man on multiple charges in a case the police chief described as “sexual violence.”

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said Kendrick Rogers, 22, of Prattville was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual torture, second-degree domestic violence (burglary), third-degree domestic violence, domestic violence-strangulation and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The chief said Rogers was booked into the Elmore County jail without bail.

Johnson said the victim and suspect know each other. According to police, the victim told officers Rogers got into her home through a window while she was sleeping, then physically and sexually assaulted her.

“The alleged offender, should he be found guilty of the crimes that he’s charged with in this incident, has no business on our streets. No one has a right to treat someone in the manner that the victim in this case was treated,” Johnson said.

“This type of sexual violence has no place in our society,” he said.

