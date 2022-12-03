Advertise
TCU’s loss gets Tide one last look, but Frogs should be in

Kansas State players celebrate as TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) sits in the end zone with...
Kansas State players celebrate as TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) sits in the end zone with Dee Winters (13) after Kansas State defeated TCU in overtime of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(Mat Otero | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Alabama is going to get one last look from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Whether the Crimson Tide deserves it is debatable, at best, but after both TCU and Southern California lost on championship weekend the committee has to at least talk about making Alabama the first team with two losses to make the playoff. The field of four will be set Sunday.

TCU coach Sonny Dykes said he was concerned about the Frogs’ playoff status, but that he also had faith in the committee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

