Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will mark the opening of a weekend of festivities surrounding the official inauguration of Tuskegee University’s ninth president, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris.

Morris’s investiture ceremony starts at 10 a.m., Saturday in the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena.

Saturday evening, the One Tuskegee Gala, the university’s signature black-tie fundraiser, will take place on campus. The gala, which will feature Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Kenny Lattimore, will support the Dr. Charlotte P. Morris Endowed Scholarship, which provides financial support for deserving students.

On Sunday morning, an ecumenical service will be held at 10 a.m. in the Tuskegee University Chapel.

The weekend’s celebration will wrap up with a Christmas concert by the world-famous Tuskegee University Golden Voices Choir at 6 p.m. in the chapel.

“I am honored by the confidence the Board has in me to take on such an extraordinary responsibility,” the president said. “While we will celebrate this moment in the university’s history, I remain hyper-focused on our students and ensuring they are able to have the resources they need to excel academically and compete in an ever-changing landscape.”

Morris’ 30-plus-year tenure at Tuskegee has included leadership and faculty appointments at the college and university levels.

She began her tenure in 1984 as a faculty member and three years later served as executive associate/chief of staff to the university president and secretary to the Board of Trustees. She served as interim president before being named president last year.

