Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business

Krab Kingz Seafood is one of downtown Montgomery's newest businesses to open its doors.
Krab Kingz Seafood is one of downtown Montgomery's newest businesses to open its doors.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces.

Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently.

The City of Montgomery has been working to turn this around, encouraging entrepreneurs to start their businesses downtown.

District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said the goal is to expand the entertainment district and accommodate the area to welcome more visitors and potential residents.

“When we think about experiencing Montgomery, we know that the journey really starts here in downtown Montgomery,” Johnson said. “We’re building on our cultural identity here in Montgomery.”

Krab Kingz on Bibb Street launched a soft grand opening to welcome in new customers Saturday.

Owner Kieran Coe said he chose the location because of its potential to see heavy foot traffic from visitors and community members.

“Downtown Montgomery is really poised to grow,” Coe said. “This is a place where people can prosper.”

Johnson mentioned anyone who wants to start a business is encouraged to consider the following resources:

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(L-R) Marquis McKiethen, Jon-Derius Scott and Kallisa Mendenhall are each charged with...
3 captured after Montgomery County gas station robbery, chase
Two suspects in a Prattville daycare child abuse investigation have been convicted. They...
2 women convicted for Prattville daycare child abuse; trial set for third
Drone video shows the tornado devastation over the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
Name of mother, son killed in Flatwood tornado released
Ashley Phillips is charged with first-degree arson after a fire was set at a six-unit housing...
Woman charged in Montgomery arson case
Police said Dr. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested Nov. 21 at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.
Doctor accused of raping sedated patients found dead in ditch, police say

Latest News

New and Used Vehicle Prices
Car dealer discusses auto sales, interest rates
Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
2 people shot, killed, investigation underway in Phenix City
Anthony Ashford, 44, is wanted for murder in Opelika.
1 dead in Opelika shooting; suspect sought
Imagen ilustrativa
1 injured in early morning Montgomery shooting