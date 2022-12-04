Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces.

Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently.

The City of Montgomery has been working to turn this around, encouraging entrepreneurs to start their businesses downtown.

District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said the goal is to expand the entertainment district and accommodate the area to welcome more visitors and potential residents.

“When we think about experiencing Montgomery, we know that the journey really starts here in downtown Montgomery,” Johnson said. “We’re building on our cultural identity here in Montgomery.”

Krab Kingz on Bibb Street launched a soft grand opening to welcome in new customers Saturday.

Owner Kieran Coe said he chose the location because of its potential to see heavy foot traffic from visitors and community members.

“Downtown Montgomery is really poised to grow,” Coe said. “This is a place where people can prosper.”

Johnson mentioned anyone who wants to start a business is encouraged to consider the following resources:

