Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Georgia Southern, Buffalo to meet in 9th annual Camellia Bowl

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face each other in the ninth annual TaxAct Camelia Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

This game will mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron for the Eagles and the Bulls. This will the second Camelia Bowl appearance for both respective teams.

Georgia State (6-6) is a member of the Sun Belt Conference, while Buffalo (6-6) is part of the Mid-American Conference.

The Camelia Bowl will air Dec. 27 on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Ashford, 44, is wanted for murder in Opelika.
1 dead in Opelika shooting; suspect sought
Kendrick Rogers is facing multiple charges, including sexual torture and domestic violence.
Man charged in Millbrook ‘sexual violence’ case
File image
Cyclist killed in overnight Montgomery crash
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Krab Kingz Seafood is one of downtown Montgomery's newest businesses to open its doors.
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business

Latest News

SBC Champs
No. 23 Troy to play No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl
Troy defeated Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt championship game.
Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26
Kansas State players celebrate as TCU's Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (1) sits in the end zone with...
TCU’s loss gets Tide one last look, but Frogs should be in
The fifth annual Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will be played Saturday in Troy.
Troy Trojans to host Coastal Carolina in Sun Belt Championship