Georgia Southern, Buffalo to meet in 9th annual Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Georgia Southern Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face each other in the ninth annual TaxAct Camelia Bowl at historic Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

This game will mark the first-ever meeting on the gridiron for the Eagles and the Bulls. This will the second Camelia Bowl appearance for both respective teams.

Georgia State (6-6) is a member of the Sun Belt Conference, while Buffalo (6-6) is part of the Mid-American Conference.

The Camelia Bowl will air Dec. 27 on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased here.

