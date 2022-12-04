Juvenile wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile was wounded following an overnight shooting in Montgomery.

According to police, units responded to the 3400 block of Lebron Road shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. There, authorities said a male victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the minor was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Additional details surrounding the shooting have not been publicly released.

