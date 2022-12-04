Advertise
No. 23 Troy to play No. 22 UTSA in Cure Bowl

SBC Champs(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ORLANDA, Fla. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans are preparing for their first bowl game appearance in four years.

The Trojans will play against No. 22 Conference USA champion University of Texas San Antonio in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl in Orlando. The matchup is scheduled to be broadcast Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The AP Top 25 poll released Sunday ranked the Trojans as the No. 23 college football team in the country. This came after Troy defeated Costal Carolina in the Sun Belt championship game Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy and UTSA are 11-2 for the season. Both teams are also on a ten-game winning streak.

For information on tickets for the bowl game, click here.

