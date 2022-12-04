Advertise
Playoff field set: Georgia vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. TCU

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates in the first...
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates in the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were chosen to play in the College Football Playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple teams in the four-team field for the first time.

The defending national champion and top-ranked Bulldogs and fourth-seeded Buckeyes will meet Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

The second-seeded Wolverines and third-ranked Horned Frogs, the lone first-timer in the final four, will play at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, the same day.

With some drama, but not much controversy, the CFP selection committee’s top four fell into place over the championship weekend. The most interesting part of the unveiling was whether the committee would pair Michigan and Ohio State in the semifinals and if Alabama might be able to slip in as the first two-loss playoff team.

In the end, the committee sprung no surprises.

The national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it could be a rematch of Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan.

