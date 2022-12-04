Advertise
Watson, Troy win Sun Belt title over Coastal Carolina, 45-26

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead Troy to a 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

The Trojans raced ahead 31-0 in the first half en route to their Sun Belt-record seventh league title and 10th consecutive win under first-year coach Jon Sumrall. It was Troy’s first league title since 2017. By the time three-time Sun Belt player of the year Grayson McCall got the offense going for Coastal Carolina, it was all but over. McCall started at quarterback after missing the past two games with a foot injury.

