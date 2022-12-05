Advertise
Alabama Power to test Farley plant sirens

The test prepares plant neighbors and makes them aware of the sounds and messages they may hear or receive in the event of an emergency.
Alabama Power to test Plant Farley sirens Wednesday.
Alabama Power to test Plant Farley sirens Wednesday.(WBRC)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Power’s Plant Farley, located near Dothan , will be activating the outdoor sirens around the plant’s 10-mile radius as part of an annual test on Wednesday, December 7 at noon Central Time.

The test prepares plant neighbors and makes them aware of the sounds and messages they may hear or receive in the event of an emergency.

Plant neighbors may also receive a CodeRed notification via phone about the siren test. CodeRed is a public safety notification app used by state and local emergency management agencies. Residents can register to receive notifications from CodeRed on the website of their local county emergency management agency or sheriff’s department:

Dothan/Houston County Emergency Management Agency

https://dothanhoustoncountyema.org

Henry County Emergency Management Agency

http://henrycountyal.com/

Blakely-Early County Emergency Management Agency

https://www.earlycountyga.org/ http://earlycountysheriff.com/code-red.html

The annual siren test is conducted in partnership with Alabama Power, Southern Nuclear, Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Dothan Houston County Emergency Management Agency, Henry County Emergency Management Agency, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the Blakely-Early County Emergency Management Agency.

For more information, please visit the Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness website. Go to www.southernnuclear.com and search for “Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness”.

About Alabama Power Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.co

