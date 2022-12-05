Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings.

The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.

In an unrelated court proceeding, Daniel also saw multiple charges dismissed in connection to multiple 2020 theft investigations.

