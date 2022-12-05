Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Martha Street around 12:10 a.m. on reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedal cyclist. That’s near Herron Street and Interstate 65.

First responders found the body of Charles Vaner, 69, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released as the investigation continues.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.