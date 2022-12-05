Advertise
Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified

The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed...
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police and Fire Medics responded to the 800 block of Martha Street around 12:10 a.m. on reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedal cyclist. That’s near Herron Street and Interstate 65.

First responders found the body of Charles Vaner, 69, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released as the investigation continues.

