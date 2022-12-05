Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

DA’s office moves to dismiss sex abuse charge against former Alabama lawmaker

Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23, 2022.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to have Perry Hooper Jr.’s sex abuse charge dismissed.

Monday’s filing comes two weeks after the former Republican state representative was indicted for first-degree sexual abuse. Since then, the alleged victim has publicly called for the charge’s dismissal, saying the “turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper.”

Hooper, 68, is accused of grabbing the woman’s breast and waist while kissing her neck before she could break free.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Azzie Taylor cited the woman’s reluctance in her motion to dismiss. The filing reads, in part, “The Victim in this case has issued a statement, via a written press release, indicating that she did not want to prosecute the Defendant. The State of Alabama has concluded that without the Victim’s testimony and cooperation, the evidence would be insufficient to attain a conviction. Based upon the lack of evidence due to Victim’s unwillingness to cooperate, the State of Alabama moves to nolle pross this matter.”

The court has not yet ruled on the dismissal request.

Hooper served in the state Legislature from 1984 until 2003. He has remained a GOP political activist and was on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee when he was arrested in August. He previously co-chaired the state’s 2016 campaign for former President Donald Trump.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Krab Kingz Seafood is one of downtown Montgomery's newest businesses to open its doors.
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
The Montgomery Police Department
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates in the first...
Playoff field set: Georgia vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. TCU

Latest News

Cumulus Radio hosts annual Toy Hill Toy Drive
Cumulus Radio hosts annual Toy Hill Toy Drive
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall answers questions during a news conference to discuss...
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt
The Alabama Medicaid Agency will reverse a longstanding sobriety policy that prevented...
DOJ, Alabama Medicaid settle over hepatitis treatment sobriety mandate
This artist rendering from the Alabama Department of Transportation shows a vision for a...
ALDOT plans to move forward with Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project