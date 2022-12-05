First Alert: Scattered rain and mild temperatures to begin the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New week, new weather pattern? After a brief drop in temperatures, we are warming back up both during the mornings and afternoons. Along with the milder air, we will also see some more moisture; that means low-end rain chances are in the forecast for the next couple of days as we track our next system move through Alabama today. A stalled boundary to our south has lifted as a warm front, so some scattered showers will increase in coverage through the afternoon and linger into our Monday night.

Highs today will hover in the upper 60s north of Montgomery with many south of the Capital City making either way easily into the lower 70s, even though the majority of our day with feature clouds. Lows tonight will stay mild near 60° with cloudy skies continuing.

A shower or two will stick around the area through the morning on Tuesday, clearing out by the afternoon. Clouds will go from mostly cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy by the afternoon. Behind the warm front will be much warmer temperatures. Highs Tuesday will climb into the 70s with overnight lows near 60 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. A shower or two is possible, but most locations will remain dry during mid-week, this is thanks to a boundary stalling to our north. Highs will hover in the middle to upper 70s with a few locations reaching near 80 degrees. Lows will hover right around 60 through midweek.

The stalled boundary we are tracking midweek, will slowly sink south towards Central Alabama by the end of the week as a cold front. That brings a better chance for rain Thursday night into Friday. Expect pockets of isolated showers with mainly to partly cloudy skies. Highs will remain in the 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.

Saturday is looking dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Our next cold front looks to bring increased rain chances again into the forecast Sunday and cooler temperatures the week after next.

