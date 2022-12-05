Montgomery Humane Society launches holiday ‘Wrap it Up’ campaign

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society kicked off its annual “Wrap it Up” campaign, one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

“All the funds that we raise go right back to the animals for heartworm treatment, spay and neutering,” said Lea Turbert with the Montgomery Humane Society.

The campaign has raised thousands of dollars a year over its 15-year run.

“Our staff works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They take home animals to be fostered while they’re going through treatments, or have been sick, or need to be socialized,” Turbert said.

Volunteers and staff members will be wrapping gifts every day through Christmas Eve in a storefront adjacent to PetSmart at East Chase.

The Montgomery Humane Society’s gift wrapping hours are Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sunday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Find more information at this website.

