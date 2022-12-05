Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

Office Marcus Kidd, 43, was taken into custody Sunday after the police department opened an investigation into his arrest on a driving under the influence of alcohol charge. Disciplinary proceedings are underway, the department confirmed.

The investigation started shortly after other Montgomery police officers responded to the area of Selma Highway and Mobile Highway on reports of a single-vehicle crash. No other details were immediately released, and court filings are not yet available.

Kidd has been with the department since 2006 and was assigned to the traffic division.

