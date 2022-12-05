Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI

The Montgomery Police Department
The Montgomery Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed.

Office Marcus Kidd, 43, was taken into custody Sunday after the police department opened an investigation into his arrest on a driving under the influence of alcohol charge. Disciplinary proceedings are underway, the department confirmed.

The investigation started shortly after other Montgomery police officers responded to the area of Selma Highway and Mobile Highway on reports of a single-vehicle crash. No other details were immediately released, and court filings are not yet available.

Kidd has been with the department since 2006 and was assigned to the traffic division.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Krab Kingz Seafood is one of downtown Montgomery's newest businesses to open its doors.
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates in the first...
Playoff field set: Georgia vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. TCU
Juvenile wounded in overnight Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
Alabama AG to speak about halt to state executions at 1 p.m.
Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
Phenix City officials asking for public’s help in locating person of interest in Riverwalk murders
Juvenile shot in overnight Montgomery shooting
Juvenile shot in overnight Montgomery shooting
Montgomery Humane Society: 'Wrap it Up' campaign
Montgomery Humane Society: 'Wrap it Up' campaign