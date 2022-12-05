Suspect in weekend Opelika homicide arrested

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a weekend homicide.

Anthony Durrell Ashford, 44, of Opelika, was arrested at the police department and charged with murder, the department confirmed. Few other details about his arrest were immediately available.

The homicide investigation started after police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where a male was found with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to East Alabama Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

A possible motive has not been released.

