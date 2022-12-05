Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community

damaged homes being demolished
damaged homes being demolished(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week.

All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk.

“It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner Doug Singleton said on the community center. He said it was a place where kids played and senior citizens gathered.

The commissioner said the city plans to rebuild the center even bigger than it once was, hopefully by next year.

While there are big plans for the future, there is still much to be done in Flatwood. Electrical workers began reinstalling power lines, as many people are without electricity or internet.

Singleton said since the tornadoes, roads have been cleared from debris, and some damaged buildings and homes have been demolished.

“There’s about 10 to 12 families that we have put into hotel rooms through the Red Cross and the United Way,” said Singleton.

Singleton said the city of Montgomery is very grateful for the organizations and churches in the area that have helped with relief efforts.

He says churches like Church of the Highlands and Southern Baptist have played a huge role in relief efforts.

At this time, Singleton asks that volunteers and homeowners put debris on the right of way so the city can dispose of it safely.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
Krab Kingz Seafood is one of downtown Montgomery's newest businesses to open its doors.
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
A 66-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man were hospitalized after suffering multiple stab...
Couple stabbed by son-in-law angry about divorce, authorities say
The Montgomery Police Department
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) celebrates a touchdown with his teammates in the first...
Playoff field set: Georgia vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. TCU

Latest News

White House correspondent talks Georgia runoff, Trump's Constitution comment
White House correspondent talks Georgia runoff, Trump's Constitution comment
Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. was charged with first-degree sex abuse on Aug. 23,...
DA’s office moves to dismiss sex abuse charge against former Alabama lawmaker
Cumulus Radio hosts annual Toy Hill Toy Drive
Cumulus Radio hosts annual Toy Hill Toy Drive
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall answers questions during a news conference to discuss...
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt