Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis

(Hawaii News Now)
By Steve Crocker
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing.

An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing.

But because recruiting and keeping employees is so difficult right now, Janell Ahnert, a shareholder at global employment law firm Littler Mendelson says navigating cultural and legal changes around medical cannabis is complicated for some companies.

“Employers who have good long-term employees who they don’t want to terminate, and those employees now have a medical marijuana card and have a prescription for medical marijuana and want to be accommodated,” says Ahnert. “Again, under the Alabama law, the employer doesn’t have to, but if it’s a long-term employee who has been contributing to your company, a lot of employers want to try to find a way to accommodate.”

Ahnert says her firm has been advising other companies in states that had already legalized medical cannabis or even recreational marijuana. She suggests that some employers are responding not just to changing laws, but so changing moods as well.

“It’s fine if an employee wants to use alcohol on the weekends or in the evenings, but they cannot come to work under the influence of alcohol. The issues we’re seeing is a lot of our drug testing hasn’t caught up yet. And so it’s often really hard to determine if an employee is under the influence or if they just still have cannabis in their system since it stays in your system for a longer period of time than alcohol does. So those are all complications for employers to work through.”

Ahnert says it is crucial for employers considering a change in policy to talk with an employment lawyer.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed...
Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified

Latest News

Pike Road launches into holiday spirit with Christmas Spectacular
Pike Road launches into holiday spirit with Christmas Spectacular
Pike Road Christmas Spectacular happening Tuesday
Pike Road Christmas Spectacular happening Tuesday
The Town of Pike Road Christmas Spectacular File Photo.
Town of Pike Road kicks of Holiday Season of Giving with Christmas Spectacular
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall answers questions during a news conference to discuss...
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt