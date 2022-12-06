Advertise
Annual 12s Day of Giving happening Friday!

Tis the season to show you care!
Tis the season to show you care!((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tis the season to show you care!

Join us Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Renfroe’s Market on Eastchase Parkway for 12′s Days of Giving. We’ll be collecting food, money, and toys for Montgomery Area Food Bank, Toys for Tots and Christmas Clearinghouse.

Drive up to Renfroe’s Market at Eastchase and one of our volunteers will safely assist you.

If you can’t make it out on Friday, you can still donate online at the following links:

Help us share the spirit of the season this year at 12′s Day of Giving. We can’t wait to see you there!

