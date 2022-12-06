Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft

The Auburn Tigers
The Auburn Tigers(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn’s top two pass rushers are leaving for the NFL.

Defensive end Colby Wooden announced in a video on social media that he is skipping his senior season to enter the draft. Edge rusher Derick Hall also posted a video to announced his plans to leave.

Hall is a senior who already had accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl but could have returned for a fifth season. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Hall is projected as a potential second-round draft pick while projections have Wooden in the mid-round range.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed...
Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified

Latest News

The Mississippi Parole Board chairman says the state is releasing fewer inmates because the...
Mississippi paroling fewer inmates despite more eligibility
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14
United Furniture is laying off its employees.
Mississippi-based furniture company lays off 2,700 workers
Hospital bed
Over half of Mississippi’s rural hospitals risk closing