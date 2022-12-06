Family urges drivers to pay attention after losing a beloved tow truck driver

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cars pulled over to the side of the road, especially tow trucks, can be dangerous for those drivers.

The family of 41-year-old tow truck driver Jonathan Begley hit and killed recently in Columbus, want to remind people to pay attention while driving, especially during this busy holiday season.

Jonathan Begley was a father, son, and brother who lost his life Saturday night while loading up a State Trooper’s vehicle that broke down on JR Allen Parkway. But, this two truck driver’s wife, Ciera Begley, says he was the kind of man who would take his shirt off his back for anyone.

“He was the type of person that if you needed help you need help and no matter what didn’t matter what didn’t matter what time it was a phone call away,” says Ciera Begley

The Georgia Move Over Law requires drivers to move over one lane when possible if an emergency vehicle with flashing lights is parked on the shoulder of the highway. Chester Grantham, a tow truck driver who worked with Jonathan, says the number of drivers lost nationwide is unacceptable.

“But nationwide, the average is every six days a total of truck drivers losing their life. That’s that it shouldn’t be like that. Jonathan made number 45 for this year,” says Chester Grantham

Jonathan’s oldest son says he wants drivers to know...when you see tow truckers on the side of the highway...pull over...because they have families to come home to.

“It’s just be as cautious as you possibly could around anybody, especially tow truck drivers risk their lives every day to do what needs to be done just like anybody else.”

Officials want to make it very clear that tow trucks are emergency vehicles too, and you should move over and slow down at least 10 miles below the posted speed limit. That’s the law.

“They want to get home safely just like we do, and it’s important for everyone to understand and do their part to to tell you looking and to stop and to slow down and to make sure that you’re paying attention and operating your vehicle in a way where you can safely pass.”

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.