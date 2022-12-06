Advertise
Former Franklin Co. bus driver sentenced for DUI, 40 counts of reckless endangerment

Rhonda Barksdale
Rhonda Barksdale(FCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The former Franklin County School bus driver who was charged with 40 counts of reckless endangerment has been sentenced.

Rhonda Barksdale, 58 was arrested on Sept. 16 after she was seen driving a school bus with students on board erratically and failing a field sobriety test.

The sobriety test showed that Barksdale had four substances in her system and her blood alcohol level was at 0.09 which is 0.07 BAC over the legal limit while operating a school bus.

During her bench trial on Tuesday, the judge found her guilty of DUI and all 40 counts of reckless endangerment.

According to the Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing, the judge sentenced her to two years in prison for DUI and one year for each of the 40 counts of reckless endangerment. The 40 counts will run concurrent meaning Barksdale will serve a max of three years in prison.

Rushing also stated that after the sentence was handed down she immediately appealed it in the circuit court which means she may end up having a jury trial.

