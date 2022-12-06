Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Sex abuse charge against for Alabama lawmaker dismissed

Perry Hooper Jr.
Perry Hooper Jr.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County judge has dismissed the sex abuse charge against former state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr.

Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines granted the dismissal request by the county district attorney’s office Tuesday. In her nolle pross motion, Chief Deputy District Attorney Azzie Taylor cited the alleged victim’s public statement last week calling for the charge’s dismissal.

“The State of Alabama has concluded that without the victim’s testimony and cooperation, the evidence would be insufficient to attain a conviction. Based upon the lack of evidence due to the victim’s unwillingness to cooperate, the State of Alabama moves to nolle pross this matter,” Taylor’s motion said.

The motion to dismiss was filed Monday, two weeks after the former Republican state representative was indicted on a first-degree sexual abuse charge. Police say he grabbed the woman by the breasts and waist at her place of work, then kissed her neck before she could break free. In her public call to avoid prosecution, she said the “turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper.”

WSFA 12 News has previously withheld the woman’s name. We are now identifying her as Elizabeth Daly after she went public with her statement.

Hooper, 68, also identified her in a statement following the dismissal. That statement reads: “I I would like to express my sincerest apologies to Elizabeth Daly. On August 16, 2022, Miss Daly was assisting my friend and me, as a hostess where we were dining. I was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions. Miss Daly is an exemplary person and my behavior was unacceptable. I hope she will accept this apology for my regrettable conduct.”

Hooper served in the state Legislature from 1984 until 2003. He has remained a GOP political activist and was on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee when he was arrested in August. He previously co-chaired the state’s 2016 campaign for former President Donald Trump.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed...
Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident

Latest News

Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase again in January
A Union Springs man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County.
Union Springs man dies in Montgomery crash
Stallworth and Brown will be sentenced Feb. 23
Sentencing date set for man, woman convicted in kidnapping and death of “Cupcake” McKinney
Tis the season to show you care!
Annual 12′s Day of Giving happening Friday!