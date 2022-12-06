Sex abuse charge against for Alabama lawmaker dismissed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County judge has dismissed the sex abuse charge against former state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr.

Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines granted the dismissal request by the county district attorney’s office Tuesday. In her nolle pross motion, Chief Deputy District Attorney Azzie Taylor cited the alleged victim’s public statement last week calling for the charge’s dismissal.

“The State of Alabama has concluded that without the victim’s testimony and cooperation, the evidence would be insufficient to attain a conviction. Based upon the lack of evidence due to the victim’s unwillingness to cooperate, the State of Alabama moves to nolle pross this matter,” Taylor’s motion said.

The motion to dismiss was filed Monday, two weeks after the former Republican state representative was indicted on a first-degree sexual abuse charge. Police say he grabbed the woman by the breasts and waist at her place of work, then kissed her neck before she could break free. In her public call to avoid prosecution, she said the “turmoil of a trial would provide no more justice than getting a sincere public apology from Mr. Hooper.”

WSFA 12 News has previously withheld the woman’s name. We are now identifying her as Elizabeth Daly after she went public with her statement.

Hooper, 68, also identified her in a statement following the dismissal. That statement reads: “I I would like to express my sincerest apologies to Elizabeth Daly. On August 16, 2022, Miss Daly was assisting my friend and me, as a hostess where we were dining. I was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions. Miss Daly is an exemplary person and my behavior was unacceptable. I hope she will accept this apology for my regrettable conduct.”

Hooper served in the state Legislature from 1984 until 2003. He has remained a GOP political activist and was on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee when he was arrested in August. He previously co-chaired the state’s 2016 campaign for former President Donald Trump.

