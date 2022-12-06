Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ID cards available for people with autism spectrum disorder

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Autism spectrum disorder identification cards may help some people when it comes to communicating in stressful situations.

The Alabama Department of Public Health issues these cards upon the request of a person medically diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, or the guardian or caregiver of the person.

Applications can be found on ADPH’S website.

The application must be signed by a healthcare provider like a psychologist, pediatrician or family doctor to verify the diagnosis of autism.

The cards are used to help communicate with first responders and law enforcement officers during potentially stressful situations like a car accident.

Wes Stubblefield, District Medical Officer at ADPH said this would be a way for them to identify that they have autism spectrum disorder.

“They may have trouble communicating and it does also give the ability for the person to put another person on the card that they can contact and tell them ways to help deescalate a situation.”

Once you’ve completed the application, you can take it to any county health department.

The cards cost $10 and its $5 dollars for a reissue or the card.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street on Dec. 6, 2022.
Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say
A Montgomery County judge has dismissed the sex abuse charge against former state Rep. Perry...
‘I take full responsibility’: Former Ala. lawmaker speaks following sex abuse charge dismissal
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The Stanton family poses for a photo together.
‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected murder-suicide that left 4 dead
Alabama Power offers a program called Project Share to help customers pay their wintertime bills.
Alabama Power’s residential power bill rates to increase again in January

Latest News

The Wellness Coalition is hosting a series of flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
The Wellness Coalition marks National Influenza Vaccination Week with free clinics
Brontina Smith, LaKeith Smith's mother, is wanting to bring her son home from prison sooner...
Alabama mom seeks overturning of son’s murder conviction
Alabama mom seeks overturning of son’s murder conviction
Alabama mom seeks overturning of son’s murder conviction
In February, WSFA 12 News reported on how skyrocketing construction costs and labor shortages...
Montgomery City Council putting up to $10M toward whitewater project
Pike Road holds Christmas Spectacular
Pike Road holds Christmas Spectacular