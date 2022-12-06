Advertise
Informational meeting held for Flatwood community impacted by tornado

Informational Meeting at Union Baptist
Informational Meeting at Union Baptist(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Dec. 6, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road became a resource center for homeless families in the Flatwood community devastated by the EF-2 tornado last week.

The pastor of the church, Marcus Boyd, said this is the first time he has ever seen this area face such devastation.

Representatives from State Farm, the Emergency Management Agency and the United Way were on hand to share information on how to replace personal belongings, vehicles and homes destroyed in the tornado.

Residents were also warned about people who may try to steal their money.

“The community really needs help. They don’t need to be scammed, so this is why it was so important to come to this meeting to get the information firsthand,” said Boyd.

People wrote down their personal information so the United Way could help those who don’t have insurance or have specific needs, like Mary Bailey.

“Well, I was alone in my house, and it flipped me over, all the way over and I was stuck and kicked my way out,” said Bailey.

Bailey said she is grateful for housing, clothing and food provided by the United Way.

So far, the United Way has raised $12,000 for the Flatwood community.

“Rebuilding Flatwood. Y’all donate to Flatwood because it got messed up,” said Bailey.

“The reason why I say it’s so important to give, I know these people personally and I see the need, and I promise you there is a need for this community,” said Boyd.

To donate to the Flatwood fund, use the QR code below.

Scan to help out the Flatwood community
Scan to help out the Flatwood community(Source: River Region United Way)

