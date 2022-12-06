Advertise
Roller skating rink opens at Eastdale Mall

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Eastdale Mall’s new roller skating rink is officially open.

The mall held a grand opening for Roller Palace Among the ribbon-cutting’s attendees was the Montgomery roller derby team.

The new roller rink replaces the former ice skating rink that had been a staple since the mall opened in 1977. The mall’s general manager, Richard Holman, said he felt it was time for a change. He also wants the new venue to be able to accommodate events that the ice rink couldn’t, such as pickleball or concerts.

