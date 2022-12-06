Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Shelby County new zoning district for medical cannabis facilities

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County wants your input on having medical cannabis facilities in portions of the county.

The Shelby County Commission recently approved a resolution for the creation of a new zoning district which allows for public involvement on where these facilities can be set up.

County officials said they do not want companies coming into Shelby County with a processing, storage or growing medical cannabis facility without neighbors knowing, they must go through the zoning process.

County Manager, Chad Scroggins said they would have to go before the planning commission and have a public hearing.

“So, by creating this zoning classification, it is a process to make sure the public is involved in knowing where a facility is and or if it were to be sited there,” Scroggins said.

This will keep from companies trying to put their facilities in industrialized, residential or commercial areas.

Some companies have reached out since the zoning was put in place but quickly moved onto other counties due to the rigorous process.

“It’s likely that they see these additional zoning criteria where they would have to go in front of the public and have a public hearing that they will likely choose an area with low resistance,” Scroggins said. “This just applies to those growing, processing, transportation facilities it has nothing to do with dispensing or retail sales.”

Shelby County has not opted in for dispensing or retail sales in the zoned unincorporated portions of the county, and even if they did, they would still go before the public.

After going through the zoning process, if a company is approved, next steps would be to apply to the state to be one of the locations chosen for a growing or distribution facility.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Police Department
Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a bicyclist who was struck and killed...
Cyclist killed in weekend Montgomery crash identified

Latest News

Pike Road launches into holiday spirit with Christmas Spectacular
Pike Road launches into holiday spirit with Christmas Spectacular
Pike Road Christmas Spectacular happening Tuesday
Pike Road Christmas Spectacular happening Tuesday
AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis
The Town of Pike Road Christmas Spectacular File Photo.
Town of Pike Road kicks of Holiday Season of Giving with Christmas Spectacular
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall answers questions during a news conference to discuss...
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt