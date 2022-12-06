Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said while officers were on the scene, which is near Lee High School, someone fired a gun before fleeing. No one was injured.

McGriff said multiple people were detained. At least three have charges pending.

No other information was released.

