Shots fired near Montgomery school, police say

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a disturbance in the 200 block of Ann Street Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Tina McGriff said while officers were on the scene, which is near Lee High School, someone fired a gun before fleeing. No one was injured.

McGriff said multiple people were detained. At least three have charges pending.

No other information was released.

